Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 5,558 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $27,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.33. 110,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,199. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

