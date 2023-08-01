Full Sail Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 220,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

