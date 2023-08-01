Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 780 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.09. 1,568,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,951. The company has a market cap of $430.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $448.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.