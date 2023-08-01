Full Sail Capital LLC Purchases 53,912 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after purchasing an additional 744,035 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $42.47. 5,861,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,624. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

