Full Sail Capital LLC Makes New $43.99 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 620,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,985,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,703,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after purchasing an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,012,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,814. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.