Full Sail Capital LLC Makes New $43.99 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 620,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,985,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,703,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,320,000 after purchasing an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,012,000.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of AVUS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,814. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.
Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
