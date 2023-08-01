Full Sail Capital LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 115,333 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. 144,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,492. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

