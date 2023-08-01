Full Sail Capital LLC Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 302,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.