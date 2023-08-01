Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.66. 410,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.