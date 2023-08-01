Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.18

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.18 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 1340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $859.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter worth $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

