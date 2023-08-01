Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $362,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,197 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.03. The stock had a trading volume of 751,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

