Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 8,558 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,558 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,092. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.