Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 41 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

DE stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.09. The stock had a trading volume of 483,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

