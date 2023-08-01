Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,709 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have commented on COF. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.55. 622,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,821. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

