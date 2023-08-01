Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDAY stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,945. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.22, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $238.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

