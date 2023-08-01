Founders Financial Securities LLC Increases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 581,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,551. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.