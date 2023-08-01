Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.54. 280,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average is $221.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

