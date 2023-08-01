Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $156.01. 1,793,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,942. The company has a market cap of $367.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.