Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. 10,124,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,609. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.