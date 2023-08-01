Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 9,860 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,864,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 1,885,673 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,643,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,802,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,999 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4,647.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 891,566 shares during the period.

CGGR traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,859. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

