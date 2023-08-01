Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall Sells 4,700 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortive Stock Up 1.8 %

FTV stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. 3,340,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,807. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,629,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after purchasing an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fortive by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,594,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.