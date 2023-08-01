Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Up 10.8%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 184,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 191,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.

About Forsys Metals

(Get Free Report)

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.