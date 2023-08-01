Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.41. 35,308,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,478,113. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

