FMC (FMC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. FMC has a twelve month low of $88.77 and a twelve month high of $134.38.

FMC Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.