FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.64. 55,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,048. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $263.77. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.