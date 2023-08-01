First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 6.8 %

FWRG stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $118,915,750. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.