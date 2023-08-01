First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 195,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 71,455 shares.The stock last traded at $105.31 and had previously closed at $105.73.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.6984 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
