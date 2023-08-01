First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 195,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 71,455 shares.The stock last traded at $105.31 and had previously closed at $105.73.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.6984 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 969.2% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.