First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases $129,600.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Busey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BUSE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 322,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 8,624.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 204,841 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

