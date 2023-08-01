First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
FBNC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $49.00.
First Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
