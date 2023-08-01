Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 315,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.7 days.

Finning International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FINGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $34.93.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.1866 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Finning International

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

