Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,041. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.30. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $99.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
