FIGS (FIGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of FIGS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. 727,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,188. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at FIGS

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. Raymond James lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,790.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $950,065.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,790.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,473 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 549,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 210,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FIGS by 171.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 223,740 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter worth $2,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.