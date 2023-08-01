F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 45,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. F&G Annuities & Life has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $4,921,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

