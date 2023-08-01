Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $66.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $61.44. 138,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,399. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

