FDM Group (LON:FDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $526.52

Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 526.52 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 538 ($6.91), with a volume of 106388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 546 ($7.01).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on FDM Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 840 ($10.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £589.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,678.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 627.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 711.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. FDM Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11,250.00%.

In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($637.15). In other FDM Group news, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.38) per share, for a total transaction of £496.28 ($637.15). Also, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.54) per share, for a total transaction of £997.90 ($1,281.17). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,930 shares of company stock worth $4,734,642. 17.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

