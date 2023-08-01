Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.62% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fate Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FATE stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. 1,595,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.45. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496 shares of company stock worth $63,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 309.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 77,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after buying an additional 258,725 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

