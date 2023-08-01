Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

FPI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 327,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,152. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,331,000 after buying an additional 226,151 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 614,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after buying an additional 336,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,102,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 392,727 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

