Fair Isaac (FICO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $5.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $9.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $828.28. The stock had a trading volume of 87,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,668. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $799.75 and its 200 day moving average is $728.99. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $860.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

