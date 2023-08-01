FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FDS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.73. 286,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $406.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.98. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

