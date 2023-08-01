F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.