Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of EXAI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. 390,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.22. Exscientia has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 27.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.