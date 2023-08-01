eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.04

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 457938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.90 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,044,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,773,829.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,768 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,275,000 after purchasing an additional 845,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 111.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

