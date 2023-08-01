ExlService’s (EXLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXLS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $40.20 to $34.20 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.93.

ExlService stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.58. The company had a trading volume of 21,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ExlService has a 12 month low of $139.75 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService shares are going to split on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 2,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 38.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

