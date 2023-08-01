Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Evogene Stock Performance

Evogene stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 120,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,503. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.87 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

