Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Evogene stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 120,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,503. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.26.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
