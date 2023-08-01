ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.1%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZGet Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

