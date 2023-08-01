ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.1%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.20. Approximately 1,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19.

Get ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. This is a positive change from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.