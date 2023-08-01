Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Endava worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 2.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $3,069,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 138,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,026. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $115.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Endava from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

