Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 3,470 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,443. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

