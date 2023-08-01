Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 11,437 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,094. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.05 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

