Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $10,440,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Down 1.5 %

VCYT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 816,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,457. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Insider Activity

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.