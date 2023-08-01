Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

PAYX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

