Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,759,687.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,068.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,032,218 shares of company stock valued at $219,791,461. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,442,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

